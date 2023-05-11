Nesh Kandic stumbled upon an idea as he walked through the streets of Ramsgate.
"Some of the cafes along the beach had signs up asking for workers. I asked the owners if there was an app where they could hire staff, and they said they hadn't heard of any," he said.
"I researched, and saw a gap in the market. There are a few competitors out there but they're more of an agency model."
Mr Kandic, 43, of Monterey, is the co-founder (alongside his wife Sanja), of Baristar, a smartphone app that gives hospitality businesses access to workers.
"It's based loosely on an Uber model where a business is like a rider who requests work or a task, and someone like a driver, would do that work," he said.
"It's a rating system, where we rely on the community to provide feedback rather than us being the experts at it."
He said students, including those new to Australia, and people looking for flexibility, would be ideal candidates.
"We're looking at potentially advertising through Sydney Airport and local educational providers," he said.
"Because of COVID-19 people have figured they prefer to have flexibility in work so we are providing the opportunity for workers to be self-employed and utilise their skills in the hospitality industry.
"There is a shortage of workers in that space and it's to give businesses an opportunity to see different types of workers."
App design was rather out of Mr Kandic's comfort zone, having mostly worked in the financial sector for major banks.
"I haven't built applications so I went out to market. It has cost about $150,000 and we have no investors - yet," he said.
"We would love to partner with 20 local businesses to use the app for its life time without charge. This will allow us to further test and refine and also assist the businesses."
The app will be available on iOS and Android and will go live in May.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.