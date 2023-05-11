St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our Future

Baristar app launch aims to help businesses find hospitality staff

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 1:00pm
Monterey's Nesh Kandic is co-founder and director of Baristar, a new soon-to-be-launched smartphone app that aims to support businesses find quality hospitality workers. Picture by Chris Lane
Nesh Kandic stumbled upon an idea as he walked through the streets of Ramsgate.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

