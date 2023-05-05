A chance to meet a real life firefighter thrilled these toddlers at Riverwood recently.
Riverwood Community Centre Long Day Care invited firies from Riverwood Fire Brigade to share fire safety messages ahead of winter.
Educators have been teaching the children about fire safety, so the opportunity to hear from the guys and girls in the fire hats was an exciting lesson.
Sergeant Hunter spoke to kids about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the house, what to do if there's a fire, and who to call for help.
The team demonstrated how in the event of a fire, children should get down low and scream for help 'fire, fire, fire', then crawl to the letterbox. They also showed how they should roll on the floor if their clothes caught on fire.
Perhaps the most eventful lesson was taking a peek inside one of the fire trucks. Children examined the equipment including bolt cutters, and listened to the siren. They also had fun taking turns spraying water from the fire hose.
