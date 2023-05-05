An annual recognition of frontline firefighter bravery was raised on a pedestal this month, with Fire and Rescue NSW celebrating their everyday heroes.
St Florian's Day is an acknowledgement of the work that firefighters do to protect their communities. Held on May 4 each year, the award ceremony coincides with the Feast Day of St Florian, Patron Saint of Firefighters and International Firefighters' Day.
Among those congratulated for their efforts this year, were Riverwood brigade members who saved a local resident who had suffered cardiac arrest outside their fire station.
Married for 41 years, Tony and Irene Danaskos almost lost each other in April 2022, when Mr Danaskos collapsed on the playing fields across from Riverwood Fire Station. Unconscious and not breathing, he was saved by the quick actions of the crew, who took over CPR and used a defibrillator until paramedics arrived.
"The bravery, hard work and professionalism of our firefighters is extraordinary and whilst they don't do it for the praise, they certainly deserve it and it's great to see them receive that recognition on this special day," Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said.
FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter congratulated all who have been formally recognised.
"When you hear about the incidents for which our people are being recognised, you get an appreciation for the difficult and traumatic situations they may have to confront on any given day," he said.
Sutherland members were also recognised in the awards, with Captain Craig Robertson receiving a Commissioner's Commendation for Bravery for helping alongside Otford Rural Fire Brigade and Illlawarra Group 1 to save a man who was lodged in a tree surrounded by rapidly rising floodwater at Otford railway station.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
