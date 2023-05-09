Cronulla Public School teacher Dianne Yates was hoping her 80th birthday would be "just another day".
But, staff and pupils made sure that wasn't the case with a surprise celebration Mrs Yates found "overwhelming".
As she entered the playground at lunchtime, 500 students, accompanied by her Ukulele Group, sang, 'Happy Birthday'. This was followed by a lunch with all of the staff and two teachers who are on maternity leave.
Mrs Yates, a music teacher who works two days a week, isn't thinking retirement, saying, "When I wake up one morning and think, 'I don't want to go to work today, I know it will be time, but it hasn't happened and I don't think it will happen. It's kind of my happy place".
"It's such a privilege to be teaching music, and its from K to 6. For some children, it may be the only music in their education life. Hopefully, some might embrace it and do something with it in the future."
Mrs Yates grew up in Cobargo on the south coast and, after graduating from Teachers College at Wagga, was sent to Engadine West Public School.
"I was there for four years, met my husband and we settled at Kareela," she said.
Mrs Yates resigned to have more time with her three young children but, as they grew older, she yearned to return to teaching.
After working casually for several years, she was appointed full-time to Cronulla Public School in 1992 where she was a classroom teacher up until about five years ago, when she took on the specialist music role.
There were only about 84 pupils at the school when Mrs Yates started and, because of its prime waterfront location, was at risk of being closed and the site sold off.
Mrs Yates had 6000 pamphlets printed espousing the benefits of the school and, with another teacher, letterboxed the area.
Thanks to their campaign, an enthusiastic new principal and development in the area, pupil numbers shot up, and are now nudging 500.
"I work with amazing people," she said. "The kids are great, the parents are great and we have the most beautiful playground in the state."
Principal Trent Bridgland said, when home schooling was needed during the pandemic, Mrs Yates was "all over the technology".
Mrs Yates had pupils sending in videos of them and their families sitting together playing all sorts of home-made musical instruments.
"I loved seeing the parents sitting there with a saucepan upturned and a wooden spoon, for a drum, " she said.
"A very tolerant parent with four children taped all the saucepans upside down to make a drum kit.
"Other inventions balloons over empty tin cans, running a pencil down a lampshade to make a vibrating noise, or something similar on louvre windows."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
