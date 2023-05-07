In 2023 St George Dragons rep teams have returned to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium announcing a new era in rugby league in the St George District.
It marked the first time the Dragons have entered a team in the NSWRL Women's Premiership, which along with the Tarsha Gale Cup is underpinning the development of the female game .
"It is important that the St George District promotes rugby league in the area and invests in the game at the highest level in the NSWRL providing opportunity and aspiration for our players - both male and female." said Chairman Craig Young.
"Returning our representative teams to Kogarah is very important for us, particularly given the history of the Red V at the ground and getting to this point has been a great achievement."
This return to Kogarah is part of a new deal with Georges River Council which provides opportunity for the District rep teams to have access to Jubilee Oval and for junior grassroots teams to play on the famous ground.
