St George Private Hospital boosts graduate nurse intake by 30 per cent Advertising Feature

Over a two-year graduate program, the graduate nurses will have the opportunity to experience a huge variety of different nursing roles.

St George Private Hospital has bolstered its nursing cohort, welcoming 32 new nursing graduates this month, an almost 30 per cent increase on the intake from the previous year.

During the two-year graduate program they will get to experience working in a variety of medical, day surgery and rehabilitation settings.

CEO, Peter Ridley, said the graduates would have the opportunity to learn from some of New South Wales best nurses. "We're excited to welcome nine new graduate nurses to St George Private Hospital this month. I'm certain they'll enjoy their time working with our experienced and dedicated teams of nurses in a range of service areas," Mr Ridley said.

The hospital's services include cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endocrinology, gynaecology, haematology, an ICU, neurosurgery, obstetrics, oncology, orthopaedics including robotic surgery, and paediatrics. It also has an internationally accredited Centre of Bariatric Excellence. "One of the benefits of working in private health care is the opportunity to experience a huge variety of different nursing roles from operating theatres to rehabilitation, on our wards and even our intensive care unit," Mr Ridley said.

"The graduate program includes a foundation year and a development year to train, coach and support them to help them build a career with Ramsay and provide opportunities to specialise in their chosen area of nursing. Once they're part of the Ramsay family, they'll be able to access our Ramsay Nursing and Midwifery Academy which offers 10 programs to advance and upskill our nursing staff and offer mentorship opportunities.