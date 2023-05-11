Physiotherapist Trish Wisbey-Roth noticed a rather interesting trend started to seep into her daily consultations. Many people were coming forward with new types of injuries she hadn't seen much before COVID-19 lockdowns.
With more people working from home and as a result, not walking much to grab a coffee or a sandwich, it's a worrying sign, the movement specialist said.
The Olympic specialist sports physio from Take Control Active Rehab and Physio at Oatley West says although technology has advanced the treatment of injuries and rehabilitation in the past two decades, especially in treating osteoporosis, there is greater demand for different types of injury treatment.
"The lockdowns and changes to work habits through the COVID-19 pandemic have really exacerbated the risks for osteoporosis," Dr Wisbey-Roth said.
"We are sitting for longer and generally move less which not only affects bone mass but also muscle tone and balance both of which are critical to minimising falls and further injuries.
"Commonly osteoporosis is referred to as a silent epidemic, because many have no idea they have it until they fracture a bone," . "Osteoporosis causes bones to become weaker and less dense. According to the Garvan Institute two in five women and one in four men over 50 will experience osteoporotic fractures."
Sarah Cummings experienced first-hand how COVID-19 affected her physical health.
"It's had a huge impact on my health well-being," she said. "I have lived with chronic pain since my teens, and I used to dance a lot.
"I work for myself and don't go into an office, but before COVID-19, I was in the city a lot. Then during lockdowns, I had kids at home who were home-schooled. I got into the habit of being at home, and I was moving less.
"I'm 47, and coming into that age of [higher risks] of osteoporosis. Even though lots of people have gone back into a work environment, I haven't been forced to do that so I've had to adjust. But since having physio, I've gone back to basics and I'm working on the little muscles. I've just started playing netball and a couple of years ago, my body wouldn't hold up to it."
