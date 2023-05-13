Mother's Day this year was always going to be a little different for Katelyn this year, knowing she would celebrate with not only one daughter, but two.
But when the element of surprise was thrown into the mix, the Sans Souci mum also knew she would have quite the memorable story to tell her girls.
Regular readers of the St George Leader may remember our recent front page article on Katelyn's baby Amaya, being born on the floor of her house three days before her due date, with NSW Ambulance called in the nick of time to assist.
We're a sucker for feel-good yarns so in light of Mother's Day on May 14, this year's Mother's Day piece features that same family.
It was on April 23 when Kogarah crew paramedics rushed to the family home, where Katelyn, 29, was in labour. Her husband Mohamed, 35, was putting his socks on to drive her to hospital but Katelyn couldn't make it off the floor. Mohamed called for help and in about 21 minutes, baby Amaya was born, already crowning as emergency services arrived.
"We thought it happens on a regular basis but they told us that they don't deliver many babies at more - they are usually too late to the party or they're just in time to take the mother to hospital," Mohamed said. "It was the first responder's first delivery.
"Layla had gone for a walk with our family friend who was staying with us, and she came home a big sister."
It wasn't however, in Katelyn's birth plan. "I actually had nightmares about home births when I found out I was pregnant," she said. "Then it came true. She was born in the most narrowest part of our house, between my bathroom and our walk-in. But it was nice being at home, Layla jumped on us in the morning."
Luckily, Amaya has been easing into home life smoothly. "She's cruising," Katelyn said. "I have to wake her for feeds."
This year her Mother's Day plans are simple - to be with her family.
"It would be good if we can get out because last year Layla was vomiting," Katelyn said. "We will probably go out for lunch. But even if we stay home, we will be spending time together. It's not Mother's Day without them.
"As someone who just became a mum for the second time, I've come to view Mother's Day in a whole new light. Before, it was a day to honour the woman who gave birth to me and who was always there for me, no matter what. But now that I'm a mum myself, I understand just how much love and sacrifice goes into this role.
"Being a mum is simultaneously the most challenging and rewarding thing I've ever experienced. It's taught me the true meaning of unconditional love and the lengths a mum will go for her child. As I celebrate Mother's Day, I do so with a deeper appreciation and understanding of all that my mum has done for me throughout the years."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
