Tradies set to benefit from GAN Australia scholarships

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 19 2023 - 2:30pm
A new exchange program offers Australian apprentices the chance to broaden their trade knowledge, skills and experience overseas. File picture
Australian apprentices are being offered scholarships to learn on the job around the world as the global demand for skilled workers intensifies.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

