St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property

39 Pacific Avenue, Penshurst

By St George House of the Week
May 10 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stunning family home
Stunning family home

3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 39 Pacific Avenue, Penshurst
  • Auction: 11.45am Saturday May 27
  • Agency: PRD, Oatley
  • Contact: Dean Sperotto 0477 222 111
  • Inspect: By appointment

What makes this property so appealing is the fact that it is a "beautifully renovated, Federation-era home with lots of character," explained agent Dean Sperotto.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.