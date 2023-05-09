Stunning family home

What makes this property so appealing is the fact that it is a "beautifully renovated, Federation-era home with lots of character," explained agent Dean Sperotto.
On top of that, it is "ideally located; simply walk to [Penshurst train] station, parks and shops."
The backyard also enjoys an elevated position with fabulous uninterrupted view of the district, making it a lovely place for entertaining.
Set within the tightly-held area that is McRae's Estate, this circa 1920s home offers three generously-sized bedrooms, and you'll find that each of them features plush carpet and high ceilings. The floorplan also includes a study.
Dean describes the interiors as impeccable and they include Posh Canterbury tapware throughout, Prestige Oak flooring and high-quality plantation shutters. It also has beautiful lighting fixtures, ducted air-conditioning and a 4.96kW solar system.
The gallery-style kitchen is functional and well-appointed, with 40mm quartz benchtops, a fully-integrated dishwasher, an induction cook top, a pyrolytic (self-cleaning) oven and plenty of storage.
Meanwhile the aforementioned backyard is beautifully maintained and flat with lots of grass for the kids to play on, along with established gardens, a garden shed, a chicken coop and a lovely selection of fruit-bearing trees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.