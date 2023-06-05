St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kneeboarding isn't dead

John Veage
By John Veage
June 5 2023
The recent Sydney Kneeboard club contest final held at Wanda Beach was won by Chris Williams. Picture John Veage
Surfing Sutherland Shire is the body that overlooks competition in the Bate Bay area and has ten affiliated cubs- the Sydney Kneeboard Club caters to a niche part of the surfing sport and is one of the smallest.

