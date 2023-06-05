Surfing Sutherland Shire is the body that overlooks competition in the Bate Bay area and has ten affiliated cubs- the Sydney Kneeboard Club caters to a niche part of the surfing sport and is one of the smallest.
Surfers didnt pay much attention to kneeboarding until George Greenough slid into a long, hollow wave in Bruce Brown's epic film, "The Endless Summer" and the following "Shortboard Revolution" brought the kneeboard to prominence.
This revolution brought in maneuverability and the ability to put yourself more easily into the tube on hollow reef waves, but the sudden impact of the plastic Body Board made that the sport of the masses and kneeboarding made its own path.
The Sydney Kneeboard Club grew out of Southside Kneeriders Association and covers all of Sydney Metro area and has been constantly operating since 1984.
They run competitions every two months either at Wanda or at Narrabeen/Long Reef, and an away comp on NSW South Coast in collaboration with Wollongong Area Kneeboard Assoc.
Two times World Kneeboard Champion and Cronulla 'Walk of Fame' surfer Gavin Colman is a member and regular competitor.
Mark Ashby said the club is always evolving, picking up interested kneelos via their Facebook page.
"Everyone gets a couple of surfs. If you who want competition you'll get it, if you want a few laughs there's plenty of those."
Their last comp was held at Green Hills and the final was won by Chris Williams, with Graham Pettet second, Mark Ashby third and Richard Milton fourth.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
