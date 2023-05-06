Friday was a good day to be at school at Sydney Tech Bexley.
Students from the all boys' school were treated to a visit from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service. The crew landed at the high school as part of an educational visit.
The boys got a close-up view of the state-of-the-art lifesaving equipment that's designed to help the crew in emergency situations, including the helicopter's radio and navigation equipment.
Operated by Surf Life Saving Australia, from two bases out of La Perouse in Sydney and Moruya airport on the South Coast, the service plays a vital role in the state as a free community service providing important support through search and rescue missions, aerial surveillance, and beach and coastal patrols - with no one ever having to pay to be rescued.
Westpac Regional General Manager Amanda Mahon-Paul, says Westpac is proud to continue its longstanding support of the service and help educate young people about emergency services.
"The interactive session is very exciting for Sydney Technical High School students, as they can see up-close the state-of-the-art lifesaving equipment designed to help the crew keep NSW's beaches safe. It's a fun exercise for everyone involved," she said.
Pilot Jon Klopper, said it was a rewarding part of the job. "It's great to be able to help teach secondary school children about how to stay safe when venturing outdoors, what to do during an emergency and the important role of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and emergency services within the community," he said.
The visit took place in the lead up to 50th anniversary of Westpac's partnership with the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service nationally - one of the longest community partnerships in Australia.
Sydney Technical High School's social justice club, The Interact Club, also raised $1000 to donate to the service.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.