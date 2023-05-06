St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Westpac Rescue Life Rescue Helicopter lands at Sydney Technical High School

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 6 2023 - 10:00am
Sydney Technical High School students donated $1000 to the Westpace Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service, which landed at the Bexley school on May 5. Picture supplied
Friday was a good day to be at school at Sydney Tech Bexley.

