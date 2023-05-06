Weekly Wrap: Gentle giant speared!

Hello readers,
Thanks to all who emailed me their positive healing vibes after having read last week's column. It is honestly appreciated.
As always, it has been a busy week with plenty going on to keep the Leader crew busy.
While no one enjoys relaying sad news, we were compelled to report on the unfortunate killing of a delightful Blue Groper at Hungry Point on May 1.
The spearfisherman was elated to surface with his prize until he was informed by a local that he may end up with a $22,000 fine for having speared the protected gentle giant.
Apparently gropers can only be taken by line in NSW and there are weight and length requirements.
There was a suggestion that perhaps there should be signage alerting future spearfishermen to the laws. I would suggest a better idea would be that spear users make themselves aware of what they can and cannot kill before picking up their weapons!
In other news, a forum on the Voice referendum in the Hughes electorate on Wednesday night ended in disarray when an Indigenous member of the audience took the stage uninvited and MP Jenny Ware was ushered from the room by federal police.
A livestream of the forum on Ms Ware's Facebook page ended abruptly soon after the man began speaking, but the MP strenuously denied giving a direction to stop the feed.
"As far as we were concerned, the event was over," Ms Ware told the Leader on Thursday.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott and broadcaster and journalist Joe Hildebrand presented opposing views on the referendum at the event held at Brighton Lakes Recreation and Golf Club, Moorebank.
Ms Ware was wrapping up proceedings when a member of the audience called out, "Can we please hear from a First Nations person before we go"?
Ms Ware replied, "We don't have the time, we do not have the time."
An Indigenous man walked down the aisle and up on to the stage and began speaking.
In somewhat less confrontational news, chocolate lovers in the Shire cheered this week as news surfaced that a new Nina's Chocolates outlet would open at Cronulla just in time for Mother's Day.
The outlet at the southern end of Cronulla Street, next to Toni & Guy hair salon, will officially open on May 10.
Nina's Chocolates was founded at Gymea in 1995 by George Magganas and his wife May, but the business has since changed hands.
This will be the third store, following Gymea and Engadine, which opened in 2020.
In other development news, work has started on the new $43.8 million Callista development at Cronulla, with the only penthouse already sold for $7.3 million.
The Fiducia Property Group development is at 14 Roker Street, off Ewos Parade, at the southern end of Cronulla. There is a walkway to the Esplanade.
Callista comprises 12 luxury, Mediterranean-inspired residences in two, three and four-bedroom configurations.
Ending things on a high note, this week I take my hat off to young Sienna Jovcevski, who took out a gong at the recent Australian Small Business Championship Awards.
The Hurstville teen who attends St Ursula's College Kingsgrove, is the brains behind a skincare brand launched for young girls, titled Tweeny Skin.
Sienna said she was stoked to have received her first award. We have a feeling it won't be her last.
As always, I would urge you to get across to the Leader's website - theleader.com.au - to check out all the latest news and views from around the Shire and St George regions.
I thank you for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
