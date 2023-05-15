A St George and Sutherland Hospital professor has received rare international prestige within the oldest research institute in Greece.
UNSW Professor of Medicine Steven Krilis, 75, was named a corresponding member of the Academy of Athens, and is only the second Australian to achieve the honour.
The modern academy was established in 1926 to promote the sciences, fine art and humanities, and originated from Plato in 387 BC.
Professor Krilis has worked at St George Hospital since the early 1980s, and is instrumental within the St George Hospital Clinical School. He is the Director of the Department of Infectious Disease and Immunology - a position he has held since 1992.
Professor Krilis has published more than 270 scientific papers with more than 22,500 citations, and has collaborated with global researchers from several well-known universities including Harvard.
A 2019 AM recipient for significant service to medical research in inflammation, thrombosis and allergic disease, Professor Krilis says he is honoured to achieve this latest recognition.
"The academy has an incredible history and is very famous," he said. "I was nominated, sent in my CV and members provided critiques on my achievements to see if they're at the level where the academy would approve."
They were indeed. It's a personal highlight for the Professor. Born in Greece, he immigrated to Australia as a young boy. "I remember vividly as a seven-year-old, it took 45 days. We had engine failure and our vests on ready to abandon ship. At the migrant hostel we later found out that boat was cut up into scrap because it wasn't seaworthy," Professor Krilis said.
It wasn't long before a passion for medicine, specifically immunology, developed. Following clinical training at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, he completed post-doctoral study at Harvard Medical School.
"I was mentored by a Professor of Rheumatology, who only just retired this year at age 94," Professor Krilis said. "He would have about 40 people from all over the world go into his laboratory to research and learn, and I was fortunate to be one of them."
The accolade means Professor Krilis will be able to expand on his networking and ongoing research capabilities with global minds, especially during his next visit to Greece on June 6 when he will present a lecture titled 'Creativity in Science: Perspiration or Inspiration.'
His work on home soil however, takes up most of his days, and if he's lucky, he gets to grab a coffee break in between on-call 3am wake-ups. Then it's hours of sifting through cases of very sick patients with difficult, undiagnosed infections.
It's a process of investigation, which is a thriving area for interest for Professor Krilis, alongside teaching the next generation of young specialists under his guided wing in a modern specialty hub.
"I enjoy the combination of clinical medicine with challenging medical cases and research laboratory," Professor Krilis said. "A lot of my students have gone onto become professors.
"St George has gone from a cottage hospital to a major teaching hospital with state-of-the-art research laboratories. When I arrived and set up the department, I had no staff, no equipment. Now we have dramatic builds and high quality students."
But of course, throw in something called COVID-19 and even the most accomplished of doctors get slightly rattled - or at least, their surrounds take the impact.
"The pandemic affected laboratory research where universities instructed their research staff not to come into labs. It interrupted science," Professor Krilis said.
A more lingering effect is the mission to keep promoting vaccination. "Unfortunately even today, I constantly meet people who should be vaccinated and they're not. You try your best to provide evidence and fact," Professor Krilis said.
"Those who come to hospital and aren't vaccinated, end up in intensive care and die.
"There need to be strategies involving social workers where we can help these people make the right decision. Providing evidence isn't good enough. There needs to be psychological approach."
As for that daily grind, a genuine love of the role is what drives Professor Krilis. "People in my department ask me when am I going to retire - I could go forever," he said. "There would be a revolution."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
