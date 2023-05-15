St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George Hospital and UNSW Professor Steven Krilis named a corresponding member of the Academy of Athens in Greece

By Eva Kolimar
May 15 2023 - 4:00pm
UNSW Professor of Medicine and St George Hospital Director of the Department of Infectious Disease and Immunology, Steven Krilis, 75, is expanding global links with a historic teaching academy. Picture by Chris Lane
UNSW Professor of Medicine and St George Hospital Director of the Department of Infectious Disease and Immunology, Steven Krilis, 75, is expanding global links with a historic teaching academy. Picture by Chris Lane

A St George and Sutherland Hospital professor has received rare international prestige within the oldest research institute in Greece.

