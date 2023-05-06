St George Matters with Chris Minns: Giving our children the best start in life

Before the NSW State election, I made a promise to the people of Kogarah to deliver a world class education system for our children.
It has been one month since I was re-elected, and I have already started work on delivering this promise.
This week, I delivered on my promise to reduce the administrative burden on public school teachers, by announcing the first round of red tape cuts.
My Government has paused all programs set to start in Term 2 to consult teachers on which ones should be continued and halved more than 70 mandated changes to policies that added no benefit to student outcomes and kept teachers out of the classroom.
These changes mean that our teachers will be able to spend more time in the classroom teaching our children.
Before the election I promised to improve students' learning and social development by banning the use of mobile phones in schools.
The NSW Government recently announced that from Term 4, 2023, NSW Public secondary school students will be banned from using mobile phones at school.
I know many local parents who are anxious about the pervasiveness of phones and technology in our children's learning environments. It is time to clear our classrooms of unnecessary distractions, eliminate cyberbullying and improve student learning outcomes.
As your State Member of Parliament and Premier, making sure children are getting the most out of their time at school is a top priority of mine.
That is why I have committed $8 million to expand Foodbank's School Breakfast Health program to an additional 500 schools in NSW.
The additional funding will deliver more than 4 million free breakfasts to 1,000 public schools in NSW, including our local community such as Kingsgrove Public School.
This program is an important step to not only help local families deal with the cost of living but also give our children the best start to every school day.
I am committed to delivering a world class education system for our children and giving our teachers the support, they need.
