St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Giving our children the best start in life

May 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns.
NSW Premier Chris Minns.

Before the NSW State election, I made a promise to the people of Kogarah to deliver a world class education system for our children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.