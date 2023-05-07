You have to feel for Dragons coach Anthony Griffin and his Red V team, now losing five games straight by a combined tally of only 13 points, which sums up their now lost season.
Wests Tigers, who have been struggling themselves, just survived a last-minute Dragons raid to record back-to-back wins for the first time in over 12 months following the 18-16 victory in Magic Round in Brisbane on Sunday.
The Dragons have now lost all four Magic Round games since 2019.
Wests Tigers opened the scoring with a penalty goal early before Mikaele Ravalawa charged over the line in his return from a hamstring injury to get the Dragons on the board.
It was a try-saving tackle by West Tigers fullback Jahream Bula - his third of the match - on the rampaging Ravalawa in the 79th minute that fended off a late Dragons win in a thrilling finale at Suncorp Stadium.
Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens said Jahream's tackle was extraordinary.
"To shove the big winger over the sideline ... it was match-winning stuff.
"I'm not getting any younger for the heart attack stuff of the last couple of weeks."
Recalled Dragon Jayden Sullivan made a big statement in his comeback and he crossed for a double in his return to first grade, but the Wests Tigers always looked the side more likely to take the win in the first of three Magic Round games on Sunday.
Sullivan's inclusion saw Ben Hunt move to hooker mid-game in a possible switch that could become permanent for the Dragons and Mikaele Ravalawa was enormous for the Red V in his return from a hamstring injury, scoring a try and running for over 180 metres.
In another depressing after game interview coach Griffin said he wasn't worried about his future but they have to keep chasing and learning from it.
"We're close but just doing enough to get beat.
"For long periods we were coming to get the game in the second half and were patient. At vital times we'd come up with the wrong option or an error at the play-the-ball.
"It's heartbreaking for everyone.
"We've just got to stare at it in the face and keep going. We could've had 3-4 wins over the last five weeks but we haven't. "
They now have a six-day turnaround ahead and the disappointed Dragons will stay in camp in Queensland before travelling up to Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville to take on the Cowboys.
New recruit Alec Tuitavake is due to make a return from a knee injury while Tautau Moga is another week away.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
