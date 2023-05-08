The lack of public celebrations for the coronation of King Charles lll didn't stop a Sutherland family getting into the spirit.
Simon and Kylie Byles celebrated at home with their children Isla, 7, and Ruby 4 waving sparklers and clutching special soft toys - Paddington Bear and a Beefeater from the Tower of London.
The shire family is another great "product" of England.
"Simon is English and Isla was born in the UK, so we try to encourage her to get as much information as possible about her British heritage," Ms Byles said.
"We watched the coronation on TV and went outside with the sparklers and took photos with the Union Jack."
Ms Byles said Isla was very proud of the fact she was born in England.
"It would have been nice to take the girls to something for the coronation, but there was nothing on around here.
"We are not staunch royalists, but we just think its nice to celebrate and keep it going because it's part of Isla's and Ruby's heritage."
Ms Byles is also of English heritage - her grandfather lived in Nottingham and her great grandfather was a member of the Coldstream Guards.
"I went over there when I was 24 and met my extended family," she said. "I loved it so much I stayed for 15 years."
The couple met in Britain, but decided Australia would be their home and left the UK in 2016.
Last year, Mr Byles joined many others from all parts of the world to become an Australian citizen.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.