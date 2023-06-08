Update
Sutherland Shire has decided against trying to expand areas where doggy day care centres can be operated.
The council at its last meeting unanimously resolved that "the existing permissibility of 'animal boarding and training establishments' (which includes dog day care) under Sutherland Shire Local Environmental Plan 2015, be maintained because the widening of permissibility will result in amenity impacts upon residents living in close proximity".
The decision followed a recommendation by council staff, who investigated options after the Off the Bone day care business, at the corner of Kingsway and Princes Highway, Gymea, was ordered to close following complaints from some neighbours.
Earlier
Council staff have recommended against expanding areas in Sutherland Shire where doggy day care centres can be located.
A report to be considered by councillors says the key issue with animal boarding and training establishments, including dog day care, is the noise of barking dogs.
"When a large number of dogs are placed together some barking cannot be avoided," the report said.
"To expand the opportunities for dog day care, council would have to make the use permissible in residential zones or within the centres.
"However, residential flat buildings are permissible in all the centres of Sutherland Shire and as such there is no other zone available where land use conflict can be avoided."
The issue arose after the council ordered the closure of the Off the Bone day care business at the corner of Kingsway and Princes Highway, Gymea following complaints from some neighbours.
The business was in an R3 low density housing zone, where such a facility is not permitted.
The staff report said, under the 2015 LEP, animal boarding and training establishments were permissible within all the industrial zones, land zoned for private recreation and zones B5 Business Development, B6 Enterprise Corridor and B7 Business Park.
The main areas with these zonings are at Kurnell, Taren Point and Kirrawee, with smaller pockets in several other suburbs.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.