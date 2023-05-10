St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Letters to the Editor: Readers have their say on issues in Sutherland Shire

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated May 10 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:50am
Meeting of Two Cultures commemoration at Kurnell this year. Picture by John Veage
Sutherland Shire Council has done a good job changing the focus of the annual commemoration of the arrival of the Endeavour at Kurnell in 1770 and using it to foster reconciliation with indigenous Australians.

