Letters to the Editor: Readers have their say on issues in Sutherland Shire

Sutherland Shire Council has done a good job changing the focus of the annual commemoration of the arrival of the Endeavour at Kurnell in 1770 and using it to foster reconciliation with indigenous Australians.
The event is now called 'The Meeting of Two Cultures'. But is this really accurate? What about the Polynesians Tupaia and Tayeto, who were the first to attempt to speak with the Dharawal on the shore of Botany Bay?
Their culture was very different from the Europeans on board the Endeavour. While we can generalise about that European culture, was James Cook's outlook really the same as that of the Swedes Daniel Solander and Herman Spring, the Venetian Antonio Ponto, the Brazilian Manoel Pereira, the Orkney islander Forby Sutherland or the Americans John Gore and James Matra?
They were all at Botany Bay, like the culturally diverse English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh and Channel Islander crew members of the Endeavour. Joseph Banks' African (or West Indian) servants Thomas Richmond and George Dorlton had already died at Tierra del Fuego.
But then a half-Dutch, half-Javanese Alexander Samarang joined the crew in Batavia and other Scandinavians and Dutchmen joined the crew at the Cape of Good Hope.
We should drop the 'two' and rename the event simply 'The Meeting of Cultures'. We could then use it to foster both reconciliation with our First Nations citizens and celebrate our diverse multicultural heritage.
Edward Duyker, Sylvania
FITNESS GROUPS FEES
The cost of a council permit for personal trainers to utilise public funded parks is proposed to jump from $245 in 2023 to $4500 if more than six attendees in 2024.
Do they not want people to train and improve health, fitness and mental health. This will drive costs up for businesses and participants in already tight budgets. It will affect parents who's kids train for running or fitness at parks and ultimately make small business impossible.
Not sure if other fees are proposed to jump by almost 2000 per cent. How can they justify this in the current financial climate. The council seems focused on development of land, not people. Our parks are public spaces and should be available for these businesses at a reasonable cost.
Kathryn Ashton, Sutherland
I have just read the story about the council's intention to increase fees for fitness groups using council areas.
I am one of the small operators. That would be me gone!
It wouldn't be worth my while to continue. I don't charge enough - and won't
Name supplied, Kirrawee
Re the proposed increase in fees for fitness groups using council parks, can you tell readers what fees are paid by golf, soccer, cricket and other uses?
I know the council gets fees for every golf player and given they take four hours to play a game. It must be possible to calculate say a per person per hour comparison for all activities on parks used.
Warwick Mainwaring, Lilli Pilli
COCKATOO ATTACKS
Fellow dog lovers who frequent Cooriengah Heights Road are welcome to deposit droppings in my red bin but I implore them to secure the lid afterwards.
The threat of Cockatoo attacks from Woronora Valley is with us always and we must remain vigilant.
Lindsay Fitzsimmons, Engadine
NATURE STRIPS
Life would be gentler sweeter and more harmonious if Sutherland Shire residents accepted that they do not own the nature strip in front of their property.
Yes, the maintenance of the strip is yours but that's it. And if you live in a narrow street, as I do, that has rolled gutters you are obliged to park parallel with two wheels on the road and two on the nature strip.
Gosh, that's not too difficult and if understood the occasional visitor to my home would not find notes under their windscreen expressing concern about having lawn parked on the "owner's" lawn.
Trevor Somerville, Illawong
WAR-TIME AT CRONULLA
Thank you for the Cronulla story re barbed wiring of Cronulla beach as I lived in Cronulla until until 1972 and as I was born in 1936 i lived through World War 2 and have written our Fuller family's history as we remember and reminisce about the wonderful times we had as children growing up.
My father was in the VDC and we used to attend target practice held every couple ow weeks at the Shelley Beach and Oak Park area. We lived at 340 Woolooware Road (which is now 79 rather than 340) and the Woolooware Oval had an army camp there for some time which was very comforting to my Dad and Mum.
I continue to write up our history as I want our families of the '5 Fuller girls' childhood lives' to live on so our children can pass the memories on to their children. Many thanks for the story,
Jenny Stanzel AM, Moonah Vic
DISMAL DRAGONS
Dragons coach Griffin has to be sacked. We haven't played finals footy since 2018, Ben Hunt is turning 34 in March next year. During the start of next season.
The very Top recent halfbacks who retired were Andrew Johns at 32, JT at 35 and Cooper Cronk at 35. I believe Father Time has started with Ben Hunt.
Rob Seguna, Menai
