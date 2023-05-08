St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Video | Cronulla beaches pounded by massive waves as gale force winds create a big south swell

By Photos: John Veage; Story: Murray Trembath
Updated May 8 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:32am
The Esplanade at Cronulla was awash this morning as big seas pounded the coastline.

