The Esplanade at Cronulla was awash this morning as big seas pounded the coastline.
This video was taken about 8.30am. High tide was at 10am.
The Bureau of Meteorology issuing wind and hazardous surf warnings for much of the NSW coast on Monday.
Storm Force wind warnings are in place for the Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden Coasts, with southwesterly winds forecast to reach up to 50 knots (92km/h) offshore.
A Gale Warning is forecast for the Coffs and Macquarie Coasts while strong winds are expected for the Byron Coast and Sydney Enclosed Waters.
Marine Rescue NSW urged boaters to stay off the water in areas where warnings were issued.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.