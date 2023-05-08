Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Our very own exhibition, a look at Home in St George through the decades

What makes a house a home? I think back to all the technology changes, styling trends and the way we live and use our homes that has changed.
A fantastic new exhibition officially opened on May 5 that looks at these changes in Georges River.
Hurstville Museum & Gallery have their extensive collection of items related to the history of St George. The gallery has cherry picked 160 rare and interesting objects from their collection (of more than 6000 items) to assemble its main exhibition Home in St George 1920-1960.
The exhibition explores fresh perspectives on notions of home and domestic life in the Georges River area across that 50-year span. The items showcase how homes were designed, built, and made in the area during these decades. It includes furnishings, equipment, tools, appliances, domestic items, items from the garden, and objects for recreation and hobbies.
A treasure trove of our past, you'll see items like a rare, beaded silk lampshade, a Bible circa 1870s, ration cards from the 1940s during the Second World War, and a 1920s gramophone. What a conversation starter that would be with your grandkids!
There is something for everyone. If you're interested in technology, you can feast your eyes on an old-fashioned wireless. If fashion is your passion, there are 1930s handmade women's shoes in immaculate condition. Local history enthusiasts will be interested to see significant local sub-division plans.
This exhibition will be nostalgic for some and completely eye opening for our younger community members. Regardless of your age, you will love the Home in St George 1920-1960. Be sure to see it, it's free to see until July 23.
