Recent press reports suggest that the summer of 2022-23 has been a disastrous season for beach drownings all along the Australian coast. Twenty-eight people drowned at NSW beaches in the last three months, making the 2022-23 summer season the deadliest in the state's history. Twenty-five of these died on unpatrolled beaches. Rip currents were the cause of most of the beach drownings. Clearly the message is swim at patrolled beaches and between the flags.
I am a Cronulla bodysurfer and have body surfed at all the Cronulla beaches, from south Cronulla (and the Point) to Wanda Beach for over 60 years. I think I can judge the surf conditions, the rips and when it is safe to swim. I have gained this experience by being able to improve my skills over the years by having a selection of patrolled beaches and a range of increasingly difficult beach conditions to choose from.
For this younger generation to have the same safe satisfying experiences I have had over many years it is imperative Cronulla beaches are patrolled. Sadly, it is my observation, over recent years, that the council lifeguards seem to close the beaches much more often than in the past. At the slightest rip or swell, up go the 'Beach Closed, Surf Dangerous' signs.
I understand there is a distribution of skills among beach goers, swimmers and surfers. But I believe we are currently pandering to the lowest common denominator of skills (bottom 20 per cent say) by closing the beaches at the slightest sign of a rip or swell above some predetermined threshold.
Funding for the state government's Active Kids Voucher Program, guaranteed for 5 years, is about to expire. As a parent of children who have benefitted from this program when they were younger and as a grass roots sporting volunteer of some years, I can't emphasise enough the importance of this voucher program in encouraging and maintaining youth involvement in grass roots sport.
For parents entering their young children into sport for the first time, the $100 voucher means that registration becomes a nominal cost and the decision becomes a non-financial one. For parents of older children, deciding whether they can afford to keep their children in their chosen sport, the voucher eases the financial burden and goes some way to avoiding having to make tough decisions in worsening financial situations.
The benefits of children being involved in a sporting activity, both for their physical and mental health, are proven and can't be understated. But the involvement in the activity and all it entails, both on and off the field of play , and the sense of community that it provides, not only for the young player but for their entire family, is something that can't be measured in monetary terms.
In short, the voucher program is helping to build and strengthen communities. I sincerely hope that the NSW Sports Minister and Member for Rockdale, The Hon Stephen Kamper will do all in his power to convince the State Government to maintain funding for this invaluable program.
It interests me that our representative Jenny Ware is unable to publicly state her personal voting intentions and refuses to do so in order to claim that she is listening to the people. Voters must be aware of the opinions held by their own members on a wide range of topics because this information will be used to gauge voters' preferences in any upcoming election.
I Refer to Letters May 3, 2023, from Deb Cansdell, of Bonnet Bay. Ms Cansdell suggests that Sutherland Council should somehow be involved in providing their opinion and ideological position on the Voice, when it is indeed a federal matter.
If individual councillors want to provide their own viewpoint, then that is up to the individual councillor. Sutherland Shire council should not be providing an opinion as part of the council as this is not their role, nor are they mandated by ratepayer's to do so. Sutherland Council should be more concerned and focused on ensuring roads are repaired, rubbish is removed, footpaths are in good order, and parkland and community sports fields and playgrounds are sufficient, this is what rates go toward, not political opinions on federal matters.
The council should also ensure that there is no overdevelopment in the shire if infrastructure is not there to cater for increased populations. Local councils have no place getting involved in providing political statements on federal matters, and Mayor Pesce is totally right not to endorse an opinion either way.
Residents around Woolooware Railway Station and commuters who park in the nearby streets are concerned about the request to Sutherland Council to review its refusal of a proposal to construct a three-storey residential flat building at 1 Panorama Avenue, Woolooware.
The proposal was previously exhibited in September 2021 and 41 submissions were received, of which 36 raised objections about the proposal, including parking and traffic, overshadowing, scale and amenity impacts. The council convened a local Panel to consider the matter and a hearing was held in October 2022.
"The panel concluded that the proposal was unacceptable and recommended refusal.
"We have now been advised that exactly the same proposal is to be reviewed by the council. The applicant has made no changes to the proposal to address the previous reasons for refusal nor provided any further justification to address these reasons. This is purely the applicant having a second bite of the cherry."
In an earlier letter, Helen Vogt, of Bundeena, appealed for help to have a small garden and recreation area in Rymill Place, Bundeena cleaned up.
A spokesman for Sutherland Shire Council responded that "council staff will be undertaking a series of scheduled maintenance activities at a Rymill Place, Bundeena, site in coming weeks"
"These works will be concentrated on removing dilapidated fencing, treating weeds and removing dead vegetation and other debris from the site," he said.
"This site was previously maintained by Bushcare volunteers, however owing to a decline in volunteer numbers locally, council has over time come to assume responsibility for maintaining this site on an as-needs basis.
"Council encourages local residents to report any concerns regarding the upkeep of Council maintained parks and open spaces through a new, easy to use interface on our website, to ensure council has details readily to hand to ensure these issues can be addressed as promptly as possible."
