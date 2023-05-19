If individual councillors want to provide their own viewpoint, then that is up to the individual councillor. Sutherland Shire council should not be providing an opinion as part of the council as this is not their role, nor are they mandated by ratepayer's to do so. Sutherland Council should be more concerned and focused on ensuring roads are repaired, rubbish is removed, footpaths are in good order, and parkland and community sports fields and playgrounds are sufficient, this is what rates go toward, not political opinions on federal matters.

