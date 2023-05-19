St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Leader readers have their say on issues and events in Sutherland Shire

Updated May 20 2023 - 11:27am, first published 7:00am
North Cronulla beach,. Picture by John Veage
CLOSED BEACHES

Recent press reports suggest that the summer of 2022-23 has been a disastrous season for beach drownings all along the Australian coast. Twenty-eight people drowned at NSW beaches in the last three months, making the 2022-23 summer season the deadliest in the state's history. Twenty-five of these died on unpatrolled beaches. Rip currents were the cause of most of the beach drownings. Clearly the message is swim at patrolled beaches and between the flags.

