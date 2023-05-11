St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Health

Cardiac advances set to benefit patients undergoing heart surgery procedures at Hurstville Private Hospital

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 11 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hurstville Private Hospital Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist Calvin Hsieh, pictured on the left, said new cardiac advances would change the way abnormal heart function was treated. Picture supplied
Hurstville Private Hospital Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist Calvin Hsieh, pictured on the left, said new cardiac advances would change the way abnormal heart function was treated. Picture supplied

Hurstville Private Hospital is the first hospital in NSW to offer a new type of technology to treat heart trouble, which doctors say will revolutionise the treatment of abnormal heart function.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.