Hurstville Private Hospital is the first hospital in NSW to offer a new type of technology to treat heart trouble, which doctors say will revolutionise the treatment of abnormal heart function.
Heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation can lead to the heart beating in an irregular rhythm and can cause breathlessness, light-headedness, palpitations, chest discomfort, tiredness and difficulty exercising.
Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, reduces the heart's ability to pump blood properly and increases the chance of blood clots forming in the heart, which can lead to stroke.
With about half a million Australians with the condition, this treatment provides new surgical options.
Biosense Webster's QDot Micro Catheter ablation system, which is available at the hospital, enables higher power to be delivered for a shorter period of time, reducing surgery time, and patients are exposed to less radiation. A surgeon uses a catheter to destroy the area inside the heart that's causing the abnormal rhythm.
Hurstville Private Hospital Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist Calvin Hsieh, said it was an exciting development in the field of cardiology.
He says some patients with arrythmias are not successful with, or cannot tolerate, drug therapy. In some of these cases, catheter ablation may be a recommended treatment option. It is associated with a significant improvement in patient quality of life.
"Atrial fibrillation is a major health issue in Australia and is a leading cause of stroke and other morbidities/mortalities," Dr Hsieh said.
"It is an exciting milestone to be the first in NSW to offer this cutting-edge technology, which will provide our patients with less complications and a faster recovery."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
