St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Your News
What's on

Join NSW SES Bayside unit at Bexley for WOW (Wear Orange Wednesday) Day

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 9 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW SES Bayside is hosting WOW Day at Bexley on May 17. Picture supplied
NSW SES Bayside is hosting WOW Day at Bexley on May 17. Picture supplied

Following a significant year where NSW SES volunteers put their hands up to help vulnerable communities in flood and storm communities, now their efforts are being recognised, on taking time WOW Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.