Following a significant year where NSW SES volunteers put their hands up to help vulnerable communities in flood and storm communities, now their efforts are being recognised, on taking time WOW Day.
WOW Day, or Wear Orange Wednesday, encourages communities across Australia to wear orange and thank SES volunteers.
To celebrate WOW Day, Bayside SES Unit at Bexley is hosting an Open Day on May 17. It will be an opportunity for members of the public to learn how to prepare for the next flood or storm, get up close to emergency services vehicles, watch volunteers in action, or sign up to become a volunteer.
From 5pm-8pm; 109 Highgate Street.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
