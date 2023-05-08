It was a complete ambush with Cronulla coming off a big win and Super Coach Wayne Bennett pretending his 900th game didn't matter ... it was all about the celebration of Magic Round.
Bennett even cracked a smile when the Dolphins proceeded to stun the Sharks 36-16 with a performance that suggested he may be coaching better than ever.
The bookies also got it totally wrong and despite the absence of captain Jesse Bromwich, fellow prop Mark Nichols, halfback Sean O'Sullivan and former Queensland Origin back Brenko Lee, the Dolphins never looked like being headed by the previously high flying Sharks.
With most of the Brisbane Magic Round home crowd behind them, the Dolphins got off to the best possible start when hooker Jeremy Marshall-King broke into the clear and rookie halfback Isaiya Katoa backed up to score his first NRL try in just the fifth minute-leaving the Sharks floundering.
The crowd then erupted when Bennett's secret weapon and Kiwi wrecking ball Valynce Te Whare pushed off four Cronulla defenders to score the first of his two tries on debut in the 23rd minute.
Te Whare - a raw but powerful rugby union convert, who has been biding his time with the Dolphins feeder team in the Queensland Cup - scored a try in each half as the new team produced a typical planned Bennett effort.
"I did enjoy that," coach Bennett said
"It was good to see us out in front, not playing from behind.
"We played two halves tonight which we haven't done since about Round 4. We just get guys in, give them a jersey and they get the job done, it's quite remarkable actually, it's a credit to them."
The Sharks fought their way back into the game before halftime with tries to winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and fullback Will Kennedy but errors ruined any hope of overcoming the 30-0 lead the Dolphins had built.
The Sharks missed 36 tackles and completed just 24 of 37 sets compared to 30 of 35 by the Dolphins and have now lost five of their past six games at Suncorp Stadium.
Its not a happy hunting ground.
A bemused Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said It was a good lesson for them.
"A more committed opponent straight from the start, they caught us on the jump and when the momentum started going, it was too late to address that," he said.
"Tonight meant more to them than it did to us. We weren't surprised. We prepared for it, we just couldn't do anything about it.
"Attitude and spirit -we can look at the defensive errors, but it was an attitude thing."
The Sharks had better get their attitude sorted soon because they now tackle the Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park on Sunday in another game they should start as favourites.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
