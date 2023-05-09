Shire Salvos are seeing "a new type of client" seeking help as the cost-of-living crisis deepens and mortgage interest rates continue to rise with no end in sight.
David Godkin, the mission leader at the the Salvation Army's Miranda social welfare hub said, "Some of the regulars we get are struggling every day, but we are also seeing some new clients who are coming once or twice a month and seeking food or help to pay their electricity bills".
"They are what might be called normal families, a couple with children and a mortgage," he said.
"I wouldn't call it an influx, but it is certainly a new type of client."
Mr Godkin said there was "increased stress among all types of families".
"I would say there has been a 15 per cent increase in the last six months," he said.
"There are really very few people in the community who are unaffected by the cost of living situation."
Before moving to Sutherland Shire, Mr Godkin was the Salvos state leader in Victoria and, earlier in Queensland.
"I have a fairly broad perspective of how the Salvation Army meets local needs," he said.
"I have a sense it is getting to a critical point.
"One of the greatest costs is accommodation, with rents rising. There is a lack of affordable accommodation and crisis accommodation in the shire."
Mr Godkin said the Salvos did not give cash handouts, but were able to help people with food, electricity and chemist vouchers.
The Salvos also provide food relief through a community co-op with organisations One Meal, Hopefield and Orana.
They distribute food directly and through about 10 other charities to about 260 shire families a week.
Donations come from SecondBite, Foodbank and many local businesses, including bread from Baker's Delight.
Sutherland Shire Lions Club has a donations box for non perishable groceries outside Coles at South Village, Kirrawee.
Tradies club is another strong supporter, including many hours of voluntary labour by staff members.
Every Tuesday night, One Meal provides a free dinner from the Salvos site and those who attend also take away a bag of pantry items, a produce bag and bread. About 55 people attend.
Mr Godkin said there was another distribution of food from the Miranda social welfare hub every Tuesday.
The Salvos annual Red Shield appeal will launched in the shire tomorrow, May 10, at Tradies Gymea and will be conducted on May 20-21.
Vinnies is expecting a busy winter as increased numbers of homeless and people suffering rental stress seek assistance.
Figures released by Vinnies at the start of the 2023 Winter Appeal show that in the 2021-22 financial year in St George and Sutherland Shire, Vinnies assisted 2700 people.
Of these, 61 per cent were seeking food assistance, 28 per cent were seeing help for the first time and 49 per cent were experiencing housing stress.
For the first three-quarters of the 2022-23 financial year Vinnies has so far assisted 2200 people in St George and Sutherland Shire.
Of these 60 per cent asked for food assistance, 27 per cent were seeking assistance for the first time and 44 per cent were suffering from housing stress.
Vinnies Sutherland Regional Council Coordinator, Pat Cudmore said more people are asking for food assistance.
"We used to give people $50, now we have bumped that up as $50 is not going to go too far these days," she said. "This varies depending on the size of the family. It may be $250 for a family or $100 for a single person."
Vinnies Sutherland support centre coordinator Jane Marsh said there has been a lot more people coming who are escaping domestic violence and who have AVOs in place.
"There has been a 15 to 20 per cent increase since the beginning of the year in the number of people escaping domestic violence," she said.
"I don't know if this domestic violence has anything to do with cost of living pressures. These people need a rental bond and rent in advance. Some of them have walked away with nothing.
"We are getting a lot more people coming through with rental stress. A lot of people asking for assistance with electricity bills which we refer on because we are not dealing with that at the moment.
"There has been an increase in people asking for assistance with their mobile and internet bills which they need for their jobs or if they have school age children. Because rents and the cost of living have gone up, they don't have the money to pay their bills.
"And people who have had casual shifts have had their work cut particularly after the return of overseas students.
"Because of the cut in casual shifts people are not able to maintain their tenancies. People are couch-surfing because their work has been cut."
