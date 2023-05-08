Blues spoil party

It was 'Back to St George Day' at Forshaw Rugby Park on Saturday when Southern Districts took on the Western Sydney Two Blues in a round 6 Shute Shield clash between teams sitting neck and neck .
Celebrations were put on hold as the visiting Western Sydney team spoilt the Rebels red and white return with a comprehensive 42-25 victory, their first loss at Forshaw this season.
Southern Districts Rugby Club was formed in 1989 by the amalgamation of the St George and Port Hacking clubs, with their headquarters at Forshaw Park.
Southern Districts General Manager, Grant Skelton, said that Saturday's event was an important milestone for the club, and a chance for Southern Districts to showcase its rich history and culture.
"This event honours our heritage which played such an important role in the club's history," he said.
"We want everyone to help us celebrate what makes Southern Districts such a special place for rugby in the Sutherland Shire."
This season Souths have had home success winning both games at Forshaw, beating Gordon in round 1 and Warringah in round 4.
The match against the Two Blues promised to be an exciting contest and South's Head Coach Jayson Brewer said he was looking forward to getting it back to 'Fortress Forshaw' building on their strong home performances.
The game started with plenty of feeling and Souths capitalised on a Two Blues mistake for their fullback Isaac Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens to go over in the far corner for an early lead.
The Two Blues then hit back in the 22nd minute going in under the posts but Souths attacked from the kick-off spreading the ball fast and wide for right winger George Spencer to dive knocking the post out for a superb but disallowed try. They still took the lead back with a penalty in front.
The tide started to turn when Western Sydney from a scrum penalty spun the ball wide in a slick backline movement to retake the lead.
At half time Souths at 11-14 were still in it but when the visitors scored from the re-start, momentum was gone and they went on with it.
Souths now psych up for back to back home games with another clash this weekend against last years premiers Sydney University.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
