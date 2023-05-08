Hurstville's Memorial Square upgrade begins

As part of the NSW Government's Public Spaces Legacy Program, the upgrade of Memorial Square at Hurstville has commenced.
The upgrade will bring significant improvement to a busy Hurstville site and will involve transforming the space through the inclusion of new paving, seating areas, shade structures and additional planting.
The contractors engaged by Georges River Council have started work this week with the initial demolition of existing infrastructure.
The majority of the work will be undertaken at night between 8pm-5am, Sunday to Friday, with appropriate detours in place. Access during the day will be maintained for vehicles, with detours in place for pedestrians along Forest Road.
"It is wonderful to see this project commence after extensive community consultation over a number of years," Georges River Mayor Nick Katris, said.
"Our community wants more green spaces, and I am so pleased we are delivering on the vision to create green space for the residents in Hurstville and for local businesses and visitors to the area.
"While there will be some disruption, we have ensured access to all businesses will be maintained throughout the project. We know the community appreciates any disruption will be worth it for the beautiful space we will have when it is done."
Project signs have been installed to keep the community informed, and notification letters and have now been dropped to surrounding businesses, residents, and stakeholders.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.