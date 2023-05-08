Riverwood Community Centre recently celebrated the graduation of the Youth Cookery Skills Course, which was run in partnership with Humanity Matters and presented at Punchbowl Community Centre.
This program began in 2023 with the goal of empowering young people by giving them the cooking skills needed to live independently and opening avenues for them to work in the hospitality industry.
The program culminated with the seven graduates cooking challenging meals including tonkatsu chicken and pasta al-verde in a food truck, and serving tables to more than 30 clients during the youth drop-in.
For some, this was the first real-world experience in the hospitality industry. As a result of this successful initiative, Humanity Matters is considering the possibility of offering graduates a paid position in their food truck service.
The program was also supported by the Department of Communities and Justice.
Expressions of interest are open for the next cooking course. People between the ages of 14-24 are invited to apply.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.