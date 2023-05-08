St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Education

Students take on a Youth Cookery Skills Course at Riverwood Community Centre

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 9 2023 - 7:00am
The course gave young people the opportunity to boost their cooking skills and also provide support to youth who attend a drop-in service. Picture supplied
Riverwood Community Centre recently celebrated the graduation of the Youth Cookery Skills Course, which was run in partnership with Humanity Matters and presented at Punchbowl Community Centre.

