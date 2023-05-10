The humming of medical machines in the wards was somewhat drowned out this week when St George Hospital welcomed a 'sense of calm' on the site.
Violins filled the corridors and guitar melodies entertained patients and visitors in the grounds as the hospital's Festival of Care played a tune.
The initiative was designed to bring entertainment, joy and some solace to what is usually a busy and often emotional space.
Through the week there will be art installations, mindfulness workshops and musical entertainers inside and outside the hospital to encourage everyone to take a break from their regular activities.
Thanks to the UNSW Arts, Design & Architecture(ADA) Innovation Hub partnering with the Big Anxiety Research Centre, the festival is part of the local health district's well-being program, supporting staff.
This is the first time the Festival of Care has been run across the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District.
It will also make an appearance at Garrawarra Centre and Sutherland Hospital later in 2023.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.