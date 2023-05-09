The most efficient way to heat a home Advertising Feature

The team has been based out of their office and warehouse space in Kirrawee since 2016. Picture supplied.

The local family business Alpha & Omega Air-Conditioning Services was actually opened in 1989 as Alpha & Omega Electrical.

In around 2000, founder Glenn Sampson saw an opportunity to pivot the business and provide for a growing sector.

Glenn - who hasn't quite got around to retiring yet - also managed to convince his adult sons to join him.

Nigel Sampson is now the sales manager, and has been with the business since 1997. He uses his many years of experience as an installer and service technician to help customers find and design the solution they need.

Gavin Sampson also has over 20 years of experience in air-conditioning service and installation. He is the service manager and can deal with some of the trickier repairs or more difficult diagnostic challenges.

They also have a great team behind them. Joel has been there since he commenced his apprenticeship in 2002, now fulfilling the project manager and installation manager roles. Daniel is a tradesman who also helps Nigel with sales, while Liam is their latest apprentice. And Kate looks after the office admin duties.

They have been based in Kirrawee since 2016. "Prior to that we were in a dedicated space at Mum and Dad's home," Nigel said.

They've been a Daikin dealership since 2005. "Daikin is the number one brand in the world and in Australia so it's good having them behind us."

Most of Alpha & Omega's customers are residential, but they also do some commercial work.

They can do everything from a simple single-room split system worth about $2k through to, well, anything. They're currently finishing off an extensive high-end project for a residential customer worth about $100k.

Their area of coverage extends to the rest of Sydney metro and the Illawarra.

They also have an online shop which was established in 2021. Between air-conditioners, controllers, parts and other accessories there are over 100 products listed.

Since we're coming into winter now, Nigel was keen to point out that the right choice of reverse-cycle air-conditioner will be the most efficient way to heat your home.

Part of this is due to the inherent advantage of the invention of reverse-cycle air-con with regards to converting energy to heat and then distributing it more evenly, and partly thanks to some clever newer systems which can actively distribute it where it's needed most.

One particular example that Nigel brought our attention to was the Polyaire Airtouch 5 smart air-conditioning controller.

In simple terms, the system relies on a network of sensors which detect the temperature and humidity levels throughout your home.

It then uses this data to adjust the airflow in up to 16 different zones of a ducted system in order to make every room feel comfortable all the time. You can also set different temperatures in each zone, or turn some zones off to save even more energy. And conveniently, it can also be controlled via an app on your phone because it's a smart system.