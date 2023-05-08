Sharonsue Sheppard, of Menai, had good reason to be on a high as she led the Survivors and Carers contingent at the 22nd Sutherland Shire Relay for Life on the weekend.
After a six-year battle with cancer, Mrs Sheppard is in remission, and attributes this to the incredible support from family and friends, who "were with me every step of the journey".
"They lifted me up and were there for me," she said.
Among her supporters were the five other members of the Survivors and Carers committee.
Although they would all normally only meet a couple of times a year, they organised regular zoom meetings and dropped an esky with morning tea around to Mrs Sheppard's home.
Other "amazing" supporters were husband Gary, their son Thomas and his girlfriend Sarah Brown.
"Gary was the most important person in my journey. He has been at every appointment, scan and treatment," Mrs Sheppard said.
Relay for Life, which began in the shire 22 years ago, was once again held in Don Lucas Reserve at Wanda, starting with an initial lap by Survivors and Carers before the 24-hour relay starts.
Hundreds of people, in teams and as individuals, walked in a continuous relay throughout the day and night.
Chairman of the community organising committee, Rod Coy said this year's event was a wonderful success.
"It looks like we have raised $300,000 for Cancer Council NSW from the weekend, and this could increase to $350,000 by June 30," he said. "Coming out of COVID last year, we raised about $180,000."
Mr Coy said Relay for Life was not just about raising funds for cancer research, as important as that might be. "It's an opportunity for the community to get together, remember loved ones whose lives have been taken by cancer and support others living with it, along with their carers," he said.
Mr Coy said the Candlelight Ceremony was the most touching and emotional time of the weekend as people remembered loved ones taken by cancer.
Mr Coy said the shire staged the biggest Relay for Life in Australia. "It is all voluntary, there is no middle man and every penny goes to Cancer Council NSW."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.