St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Oyster Bay Art and Craft Festival celebrates its 50th year in 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 11 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The popular Oyster Bay Art and Craft Festival will celebrate major milestone in 2023 - its 50th anniversary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.