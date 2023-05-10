The popular Oyster Bay Art and Craft Festival will celebrate major milestone in 2023 - its 50th anniversary.
From May 27-28, it will be a weekend of family fun.
There is a long history associated with residents and volunteers of the area, with the festival being a suburb favourite since 1970.
It attracts thousands of visitors, artists and stallholders, all there to raise money for Oyster Bay Public School.
P&C President Janelle Reynolds says it's the wonderful support of parents and the Oyster Bay community that has helped build the event into what it is today.
"Each year since its inception, thousands of dollars have been raised as a result of this highly successful fundraising event which have purchased state-of-the-art classroom furniture and learning resources, and also allowed the school to refurbish special outdoor spaces including the creation of a nature playground," she said.
"This year, more than 180 works showcased, and dozens of handmade items for sale from craft vendors. it's a great weekend for all the family with something for everyone."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
