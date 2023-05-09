They arrived loud and proud, ready to raise melodies in national tune.
Endeavour Harmony Chorus, all 59 voices, took out the national win at the Sweet Adelines competition in Brisbane.
It was quite an achievement taking overall first place, with a total of 23 choirs and more than 850 members involved in the event.
Four judges from the US assessed each performance in the categories of sound, music, expression and visual communication.
The Sutherland Shire group sung acapella, and scored 82 out of 100. A total of 14 of its members had never competed in a contest before.
Because of pandemic lockdowns, 2019 was the last time the chorus competed, in Tasmania, where they also won. But during rehearsals, they weren't able to practice for almost 18 months.
"During COVID-19, we rehearsed online, singing at home on our own looking into a computer screen. We had to work on our vocal stamina and energy once we returned to live rehearsals - but that wasn't difficult as everyone was so excited to be back singing together," Co-Musical Director Karen Ramirez, said.
The group sung a variety of repertoire from pop/rock to soulful ballads. They performed Zing Went The Strings of my Heart (James Hanley) and My Buddy (Donaldson / Khan) then in the showcase of champions following the contest, they performed You've Got A Friend (Carol King) and Don't Stop Me Now (Queen).
The key to their success, was teamwork, Bass and Management Team Co-ordinator Lyndel Short, said.
"We have a wonderful team who are not only dedicated singers but who are always willing to take on the many tasks necessary to keep a chorus of this size running like a well-oiled machine," she said.
The chorus will compete on the international stage in Kansas in 2024.
The chorus meets on Tuesday evenings at Jannali. New members are welcome. There is an open night on July 18.
