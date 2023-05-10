Miss Teen Galaxy Australia crown winner, Zoe Stanford, 18, of Gymea is walking on air.
The young woman recently took out the title in the national competition, and now she will go to the US in August to compete in the global round.
Zoe won 'best in interview and best in evening gown' and Miss Congeniality.
She has been fundraising within the community, at Kareela Golf Club, raising $4500 for non-profit organisation Know the Glow. The charity raises awareness about childhood eye disease that causes blindness.
"As my sister was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, I am very passionate about the work I do for this charity," Zoe said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
