Firefighters will open the doors of fire stations to the public for four hours on Saturday May 13.
Fire and Rescue NSW stations at Hurstville, Kogarah, Mortdale, Riverwood, Sutherland, Miranda, Menai, Bundeena and Helensburgh are among those participating in the Open Day, from 10am to 2pm.
They will offer a range of free activities, including firefighting demonstrations, station tours and safety presentations.
Families will also be able to check out fire trucks, learn about firefighting equipment and chat to local firefighters about the critical work they do to keep communities safe.
In all over 180 stations across the state will be open.
To see if your local Fire Station is open please visit: fire.nsw.gov.au/openday
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
