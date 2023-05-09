Lugarno Seafood Restaurant has been satisfying customers for 30 years Advertising Feature

Imagine Mother's Day at Lugarno Seafood where your fine dining experience comes with fabulous views of the water from every window. Picture supplied

For 30 years Lugarno Seafood Restaurant has been offering a fresh, seasonal menu and uncompromising service.

Owner George Andreou says it's the fusion of the best from the past and the present that creates a timeless, unpretentious, approachable and hugely popular dining experience.

George wants to thank his loyal diners for their support over three decades and says it has been a privilege to serve them. "I am proud to lead a dedicated team of highly skilled professionals who have a passion for what they do," he said.

The restaurant promises fine dining which concentrates on modern Australian seafood.

"While offering the best of local seafood produce we also serve dishes from the land such as Grass Fed Eye Fillet and our juicy Tasmanian Lamb Backstrap, sourced from local butcheries," George said.

"If these choices prove to be a hard decision then you can always go for our signature Hot and Cold Seafood Platter. I promise that will leave you reeling."

And if it's a family gathering there is also an extensive children's menu on offer.

Of course Lugarno Seafood Restaurant offers the perfect location to celebrate Mother's Day this Sunday.



The views are second-to-none and the restaurant is fully-licensed, so book now so you can enjoy a perfect Mother's Day out with the family and give mum an unforgettable experience.

You will find Lugarno Seafood Restaurant at 1220 Forest Road, Lugarno.

