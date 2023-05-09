St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Crime

NSW Police discover major drug operation at Kurnell

May 9 2023 - 8:10pm
More than 100 kilograms of drugs have been stopped in their tracks from reaching the streets, after police thwarted a major drug operation at Kurnell.

