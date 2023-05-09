More than 100 kilograms of drugs have been stopped in their tracks from reaching the streets, after police thwarted a major drug operation at Kurnell.
In December 2022 the state's Crime Command Drug and Firearms Squad launched Strike Force McGeoch to investigate the manufacture of prohibited drugs in the suburb.
Extensive inquiries led to a property on Horning Streets being searched on May 4 at 5pm, with the assistance of officers from the Public Order and Riot Squad and Dog Unit.
During the six-day blitz police found about six kilograms of MDMA, more than 100 kilograms of unrefined drug and precursor chemicals, and hundreds of items comprising a complex clandestine laboratory located inside a shed at the rear of the property.
Almost $200,000 cash was also seized, with all items to undergo further examination.
Specialist officers from the Drug and Firearms Squad's Chemical Operations Unit and Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT assisted in dismantling the drug lab.
Two men were arrested at the property and taken to Sutherland Police Station.
Drug and Firearms Squad detectives have charged a man, 56, with the manufacture of a prohibited drug (large commercial quantity). A 29-year-old man was charged with taking part in manufacturing the prohibited drug.
Both men were refused bail and appeared before Sutherland Local Court on May 5 where they were formally refused bail. They are due to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on July 7.
Investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information about the supply and manufacture of illicit drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
