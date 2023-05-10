Oatley MP Mark Coure has pointed to initiatives taken during his time as Minister for Multiculturalism after being named in the Shadow Cabinet.
Mr Coure was appointed Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism, Shadow Minister for Jobs, Industry, Innovation, Science, and Technology and Shadow Minister for South-Western Sydney.
"I am honoured and grateful to be appointed to the Shadow Ministry," he said. "NSW needs an experienced and strong Coalition team which focuses on what the people of NSW need.
"Together with the community, I'm proud of the achievements during my time as the Minister for Multiculturalism in the previous government, and I look forward to continuing in this portfolio in the Shadow Cabinet."
Mr Coure said the former government's investment in multicultural communities over the last 12 months included:
Mr Coure said of his other responsibilities, "Jobs and industry are what fuels this state and it is only by adopting innovative new solutions and technological advances that we can continue drive economic growth and opportunities for the people of NSW.
"South-Western Sydney is a vibrant, rich and growing area, home to a number of amazing and diverse multicultural groups, business owners, innovators and hardworking families."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
