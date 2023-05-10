St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St John Ambulance recipient honoured for her service

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 11 2023 - 7:00am
Sandra Grove of Kogarah, pictured on the left, at the ceremony. Picture supplied
Kogarah resident and St John Ambulance volunteer Sandra Lee Grove, was honoured at Government House in Sydney at the St John Ambulance Australia (NSW) Investiture Ceremony on May 3.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

