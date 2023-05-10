Kogarah resident and St John Ambulance volunteer Sandra Lee Grove, was honoured at Government House in Sydney at the St John Ambulance Australia (NSW) Investiture Ceremony on May 3.
She was promoted to commander following notable achievements.
Mrs Grove was among 20 St John Ambulance NSW members rewarded The Order of St John in recognition for going above and beyond to devote their time, effort, and expertise into helping others.
Membership within The Order of St John is an honour sanctioned by the Governor-General on behalf of The Order's Sovereign Head, His Majesty King Charles III.
Since her promotion to officer in 2007, Mrs Grove has continued to provide exemplary service as Superintendent of St George Combined Division.
Since 2007, she has contributed 1730 hours of public first aid service to the community and more than 6000 hours of training, administrative duties in investigative work.
Mrs Grove is renowned for her leadership skills, her empathetic and respectful nature and the establishment of a thriving cadet division.
