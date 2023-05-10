Disney Store Pop-Ups are arriving at Westfield Miranda from May 16.
In celebration of Disney's 100 Years of Wonder, this retail experience has been created for customers and Disney fans of all ages.
There will be a range of products from Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars collectibles to Disney Store Japan ranges, plus a selection of accessories including homewares, dolls, and apparel for children and adults. There will also be fun photo moments.
Until June 16.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
