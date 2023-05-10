St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Beautiful home in gated estate on the old Mick Moylan's pub site goes to auction

Updated May 10 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:15pm
The 761 square metre property, 7/122 Clareville Avenue, has views over Botany Bay. Picture supplied
A four-bedroom home in the gated estate that was developed on the site of the former Mick Moylan's pub at Sandringham will be auctioned on May 27, with a price guide of $4.25 million.

