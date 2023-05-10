A four-bedroom home in the gated estate that was developed on the site of the former Mick Moylan's pub at Sandringham will be auctioned on May 27, with a price guide of $4.25 million.
The 761 square metre property, 7/122 Clareville Avenue, has views over Botany Bay and direct access to the bayside path and Sandringham Baths.
The vendors are the hospitality-based Cassar family, long-term residents of the Sandringham area.
McGrath South Hurstville are selling the home, which also features four bedrooms, parking for three vehicles and shared use of a tennis court within beautifully maintained grounds.
"Capturing stunning views from the Sandringham estate, this impressive home is an unmissable opportunity to secure a prized waterfront lifestyle," the advertisement says.
