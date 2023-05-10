St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Street Paws Festival returns to Sydney Tramway Museum Loftus

By Eva Kolimar
May 11 2023 - 6:30am
It's a day for dogs at the Street Paws Festival on May 27. Picture supplied
Dogs will descend on Loftus this month for a fun and free four-legged event.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

