Dogs will descend on Loftus this month for a fun and free four-legged event.
Street Paws festival is all about celebrating dogs and community, held 12 times a year in NSW.
The free event at Loftus is a market for furry friends consists of pet stalls, food trucks and coffee, giveaways plus the chance to support rescues.
There will be dog competitions - old timber, best rescue, cutest pooch and you can even take a tram ride with your pup.
May 27 from 10am-2pm at Sydney Tramway Museum, Loftus.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
