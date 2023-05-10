Two revised options for the Mortdale Local Centre Master Plan have been placed on public exhibition by Georges River Council for residents to have their say.
The exhibition of the plans started yesterday (May 10) and will continue until July 9.
Option 1A provides for a line of six-storey buildings along Pitt Street, around the Ellen Subway and in Railway Parade, on the other side of the train line, next to recently constructed six-seven storey buildings.
Option 2A would provide a maximum of four-storey buildings along the spine of the suburb, from Pitt Street into Morts Road, with a six-storeys confined to the other side of the train tracks as in Option 1A.
The council foreshadowed the two new options late last year following community opposition tothe draft masterplan released at that time. The council said details and associated studies would be ready for exhibition in early to mid-2023.
Releasing the new plans, mayor Nick Katris said, "We know from the community's input to the Master Plan preparation in 2021 that the community loves the current village feel of Mortdale, but is concerned about change".
"Our community is concerned about increased traffic and prefers low or medium density development as opposed to high rises like Hurstville or Kogarah," he said.
"I encourage everyone to be involved in this public exhibition; it's an opportunity to assist Council to make the best decisions for the future of Mortdale."
Following the exhibition, all submissions will be reviewed, and a report will be prepared and presented to the elected Council. The councillors will determine the next steps for the Master Plan.
Residents can provide feedback or comments on the two revised Master Plan options via three scheduled in-person/online workshops. Participants need to register for a session via Council's Your Say webpage, registration is essential. Each workshop will have the same content.
Physical copies of the options on exhibition can be viewed at:
Residents can make a submission using the appropriate form on Council's Your Say webpage.
