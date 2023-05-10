St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Residents invited to have their say on revised options for Mortdale masterplan

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated May 11 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 8:33am
Revised Mortdale masterplan options are on public display. Picture supplied
Two revised options for the Mortdale Local Centre Master Plan have been placed on public exhibition by Georges River Council for residents to have their say.

