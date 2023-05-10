St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sutherland Shire Council will increase loan guarantee for North Cronulla surf club project by $1 million

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated May 10 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
North Cronulla surf club redevelopment. Picture by Chris Lane
Sutherland Shire Council has agreed to increase its loan guarantee for the North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club redevelopment by $1 million.

