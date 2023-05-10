Sutherland Shire Council has agreed to increase its loan guarantee for the North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club redevelopment by $1 million.
The council had previously guaranteed a loan of $4,228,702.
Due to soil contamination, prolonged wet weather and higher subcontractor costs and lack of availability, the cost increased, which meant increasing the loan.
The club requested the loan guarantee be increased by $1,008,323, taking the total amount to $5,237,025.
The resolution stated that, based on the financial information provided by the club, the council had assessed the club had the capacity to service the total loan with a moderate risk level.
The premises are council owned and leased to the surf club through a long-term agreement.
"The club is undertaking a renewal and upgrade redevelopment project to deliver a community facility that responds to the changing needs of our local community," a report by council staff said.
"The improvements include accessibility, improved community gathering spaces and health and wellbeing facilities.
"The club facility provides an important hub for local volunteers to deliver key community services and to foster community wellbeing.
"The design improvements to the open space surrounds and the facility promote both active and passive exercise, recreation and community wellbeing, all key strategic community priorities."
The request was unanimously supported by councillors at the last council meeting.
The report said the construction program was impacted by delays due to sub-contractor availability, latent ground condition remediation and wet weather.
"The builder has experienced some difficulties with subcontractors given the current market where there have been substantial labour cost increases since the original tender," the report said.
"During the inground earthworks there was unexpected contamination requiring remediation that both incurred costs and delays.
"Last year was the wettest year on record for the east coast of Australia.
"The building site experienced many days and weeks of wet weather during the most difficult period of the inground construction causing delays to the construction program."
The report said the latest construction program indicated practical completion by October this year.
"The delays in the club's construction program have also impacted council's planned construction in Dunningham Park including lighting, pathways and playground and extended the requirement for the temporary amenities," the report said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
