Straight from the gun in the open Sydney 10km race, favourite Eloise Wellings didn't die wondering, building up a comfortable lead on lap one of the two lap race, going on to a strong victory.
The St George club's Nathan Breen had the best local male time finishing 12th in the 20-29 yr male category with a 31.49.
Red and white club mate Carolena Kostas finished 10th in the 20-29 Female in a 38:56, Master runner Jose Carvalho came first in the Male 64-69 (37:25) and evergreen Frank Scorzelli took out the Male 75-79.
In the men's 10km, Ed Goddard also led from start to finish clocking a 29.22- 27 seconds ahead of second placed Kieren Perkins.
In perfect race conditions a record 2338 athletes lined up in the three distances, to pound the pavements of the iconic Sydney Olympic Park. The races also incorporated the NSW Road Championships, its 92nd edition.
In the women's, Sutherland's Wellings claimed a comfortable win, her third NSW open women's 10km road title, joining Annette Dwyer with that achievement. They both sit behind Liz Miller who won five.
Eloise was pleased with her run.
"It was good to have a hit out and good to get the win," said Eloise who clocked 33:15.
Her lap 1 split was 16:05, coming home with 17:09 on lap 2, which is a little longer.
"I went out at 32-minute pace, but I'm not yet deep into marathon training."
She is planning to race another marathon later in the year.
Wellings returned to headline the Sydney 10 for the first time since 2015, and in that time has become an out-and-out road racer and one of the top female marathoners in the country.
After a breakout 2022 season with a marathon PB of 2:25:10 in Nagoya, and a 4th place in the Commonwealth Games Marathon, she looks to open her domestic road racing account in 2023 with newfound mental and physical strength.
"Every marathon I learn valuable lessons about the event which I know will help me in the future.
"For me, it's about enjoying the process of working towards each goal. It's about leaning into challenges, believing that I can do hard things and ultimately just trying to be the best athlete that I can be whilst also learning and growing as a person through all the ups and downs sport can bring,"
After two events on the Athletics NSW Winter Trophy, St George are sitting in fifth place, behind Bankstown, Randwick, Botany, Run Crew and the leaders, Hills. Winter Club Trophy is participation based and rewards the best club through the Winter Series.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.