Wellings takes NSW 10 km title

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 15 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:30pm
Eloise Wellings claimed a comfortable win in her third NSW open women's 10km road title last week. Picture Dave Tarbotton
Straight from the gun in the open Sydney 10km race, favourite Eloise Wellings didn't die wondering, building up a comfortable lead on lap one of the two lap race, going on to a strong victory.

