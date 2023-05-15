The St George Dragons AFL came from behind to win the strangest game of football spectators had ever seen on Saturday beating heavyweights Sydney Uni 69-49 at Olds Park.
It started badly when their seconds went down 13 goals to 3 just minutes before hand and when Sydney Uni scored first it looked like a long afternoon.
The defending champs were punishing the Saints mistakes and they kicked 4 goals in 10 minutes-at quarter time it was 43-6 and coach Tony Quinn was almost speechless.
He started to talk in the second quarter when the students kicked the first goal and then all of a sudden Saints clicked into gear and took the game on amazingly kicking ten straight goals.
"I said at quarter time dont die wondering, just play our natural game."
At half time it was 69-49 Saints way and sudden lightning strikes and a deluge of rain caused the game to be abandoned. The home side winning with their half time score lead ... strange days.
"It was the most bizarre game of football in my life " Quinn said
"Strange days indeed-but we will take it"
It had been a tough start to the season for the St George AFL club before finally winning their first game in round 4 at home when the whole of club (except Masters) played home games .
Coach Quinn said they have been down on troops and the second half of the year should be better for them.
"We keep getting injuries but we are up for the challenge and we have been playing the top four clubs"
