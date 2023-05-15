St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Flying Dragons

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 15 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saints amazing 69-49 win came from behind. Picture John Veage
Saints amazing 69-49 win came from behind. Picture John Veage

The St George Dragons AFL came from behind to win the strangest game of football spectators had ever seen on Saturday beating heavyweights Sydney Uni 69-49 at Olds Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.