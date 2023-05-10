St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
IMB Foundation Heart Health Tour comes to Southgate Shopping Centre Sylvania

By Eva Kolimar
May 11 2023 - 6:00am
Sutherland Shire residents can get a free heart health check at Southgate Shopping Centre on May 15. Picture supplied
Heart attack continues to be a leading cause of hospitalisation and death in Australia, claiming on average 19 lives every day.

