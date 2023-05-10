Heart attack continues to be a leading cause of hospitalisation and death in Australia, claiming on average 19 lives every day.
In the first ten months of 2022, almost 14,000 Australians died of ischemic heart disease. This was 13 per cent higher than the same period in 2020.
As part of the IMB Heart Health Tour, Sutherland Shire residents can get their heart health checked for free at Southgate Shopping Centre, Sylvania, on May 15.
The heart health check-ups will assess the three key modifiable risk factors that contribute to heart disease: blood pressure, blood sugar, and total cholesterol.
The tour is an initiative of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute and made possible through funding from IMB Bank Community Foundation.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
