Inaburra School's Open Cricket Team recently won the prestigious Douglas Shield Competition,which attracts NSW's leading Independent Schools.
Inaburra faced Northern Beaches Christian School in the final, winning convincingly with five overs to spare.
The team is made up of students from Year 8- 12 who have been a part of the school's sports program for many years.
Mr Simon Wadds, Head of PDHPE said Inaburra has always had a rich history in cricket, but this result certainly tops them all.
"We are incredibly proud of this result, and it will go down as one of Inaburra's finest sporting moments"
Endeavour Sports High defeated Westfields Sports High in the final of the Sports High Schools competition 4/233 - Westfields 10/140.
Endeavour batsman Sam Jaques was dismissed for an impressive 62 off 63 balls and some tight bowling through the middle overs restricted their runs with a special mention to Jack Grives for his exceptional keeping.
