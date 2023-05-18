Photos | Col Joye, Big Bird and Humphrey B Bear wowed crowds when Southgate opened 40 years ago

Col Joye and the Joy Boys, Humphrey B Bear and Big Bird were among the performers during the opening week of Southgate Shopping centre, Sylvania 40 years ago this month.
Large crowds packed into the centre on Thursday night late trading for the entertainment and opening specials offered by retailers.
A Baby of the Year contest was another opening attraction.
Southgate is celebrating the milestone this month with giveaways, historical photo banners, long-time businesses sharing their experiences and a giant cake.
The Ruby Anniversary celebrations will run from May 25 until June 3.
The cake, 2.6 metres high and 1.5 metres wide, will be located at the base of the travelators.
Southgate opened on May 2, 1983, replacing a small, open plan shopping centre with 15 shops, which had stood since 1963 next to the Sylvania Hotel.
Alongside the shopping centre was Sylvania Bowl, one of many AMF facilities which opened in Sydney in the 1960s.
The bowling centre was retained but reconfigured when Southgate was built.
Coles' Kmart and New World supermarket were the main tenants of Southgate from the start and there were about 50 specialty shops and more than 1100 car parking spaces.
Shops included Mr Big tobacconist, Chicken World, Joe's Meats, Southgate Milk Bar, Amcal Chemist, Barbuto Fruit and Vegetable Market, Bottoms Up fashion, Barbara's House & Garden, Humpty's Coffee Lounge and Restaurant, Sylvania Sports & Toys, Pontifex jewellers, Southgate Hi-Fi and Video, Mr Whippy, Sussans, Just Jeans, Foto Island, Jann's Kids Corner, Heaven Boutique and Cut Price Deli.
A few weeks after the shopping centre opened, Bill Collins - known as Mr Movies - turned the first sod for construction of a $3 million Village cinema complex, which opened in December, 1983.
The movies complex closed in the 1990s, and has since been converted into a gym and learn-to-swim pool.
The Leader produced a special edition on Saturday, April 30, 1983, to promote the new shopping centre.
Sutherland Shire president Kevin Skinner hailed the development as "the start of a new era for retailing in the area".
"The $35 million complex will make Sutherland Shire more self-sufficient and hopefully will mean shire residents in the Sylvania area will no longer need to cross the river to shop," he said.
The advertising feature said, "The opening of a Coles K-Mart and New World supermarket brings to the community 'one-stop' shopping facilities equal to anywhere in Australia".
Coles managing director and chief executive Brian Quinn said the company regarded Southgate as "a showpiece development".
The project would create 350-400 jobs, the feature said.
However when the project was announced in January, 1980, the Leader reported residents and shopkeepers in the existing shopping centre were not happy.
Chemist Allen Hough said they were afraid the village atmosphere would be lost and were sceptical about its worth in a residential area.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
